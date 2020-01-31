After Kerala student tests positive, TN issues advisory on preventive measures to be taken

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Kerala government officially confirmed one case of coronavirus in a student who returned from China, the State Directorate of Public Health issued common advisory on travel and personal hygiene across the state on Thursday.

In its advisory the Directorate of Public Health advised people not to travel to China. DPH also advised the people with cough, cold to avoid going to crowded places and also to functions. "People who recently

travelled to China if they have symptoms of cold, breathing difficulty, fever or cold, visit nearby government hospital and seek advice," the advisory said.

The DPH's advisory also advised the people with symptoms of cold, fever and cough to approach doctor. It also asked them to consumer tender coconut water, ORS and porridge, and other water content food.

For prevention, people should wash hands frequently, cover your face and nose with handkerchief while sneezing, and coughing.

"If people have symptoms like fever, cough and cold, fatigue, and breathing difficulty for a few days, visit the doctors immediately," the advisory said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Dr K Kolandaswamy said, "The coronavirus spreads through droplets when the infected person sneezes or coughs and also touching the surfaces where the droplets settles. So

disinfecting surfaces is important. Also after touching handrails, hand bars and surfaces, people should wash hands thoroughly".

People also can contact 24-hour health department helpline for any queries 011-23978046.