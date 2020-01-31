Home States Tamil Nadu

After Kerala student tests positive, TN issues advisory on preventive measures to be taken

If people have symptoms like fever, cough and cold, fatigue, and breathing difficulty for a few days, visit the doctors immediately,  the advisory said.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Isolation ward been set up at Kilpauk Medical collge Governemnt hospital.

Isolation ward been set up at Kilpauk Medical collge Governemnt hospital. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Kerala government officially confirmed one case of coronavirus in a student who returned from China, the State Directorate of Public Health issued common advisory on travel and personal hygiene across the state on Thursday.

In its advisory the Directorate of Public Health advised people not to travel to China. DPH also advised the people with cough, cold to avoid going to crowded places and also to functions. "People who recently
travelled to China if they have symptoms of cold, breathing difficulty, fever or cold, visit nearby government hospital and seek advice," the advisory said.

The DPH's advisory also advised the people with symptoms of cold, fever and cough to approach doctor. It also asked them to consumer tender coconut water, ORS and porridge, and other water content food.
For prevention, people should wash hands frequently, cover your face and nose with handkerchief while sneezing, and coughing.

"If people have symptoms like fever, cough and cold, fatigue, and breathing difficulty for a few days, visit the doctors immediately," the advisory said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Dr K Kolandaswamy said, "The coronavirus spreads through droplets when the infected person sneezes or coughs and also touching the surfaces where the droplets settles. So
disinfecting surfaces is important. Also after touching handrails, hand bars and surfaces, people should wash hands thoroughly".

People also can contact 24-hour health department helpline for any queries 011-23978046.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus travel advisory Tamil Nadu advisory
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp