Apologise on social media for fake news for bail: Madras High Court

The court ordered Zahir Husaain to write an apology conceding that the information that he had circulated about solar power projects in the State was indeed fake.

Published: 31st January 2020 06:04 AM

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : What is the punishment for circulating fake messages on social media? The Madras High Court has asked a man to write an apology note and publish it on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, conceding that the information that he had circulated about solar power projects in the State was indeed fake.

The court further said that if the man, who is currently under arrest, wants his bail application to be considered, he would have to also explain that he has no technical expertise in matters relation to solar plant installations. Justice N Seshasayee made this unique observation based while hearing the case about Zahir Hussain.         

Hussain is said to have made allegations against a scheme being implemented by the Coimbatore Corporation, to install solar plants. In voice message circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp, Hussain is said to have spoken ill about minister SP Velumani and spread misconceptions about solar power projects. He was arrested in connection with the case, and he recently moved the court seeking bail. 

 While hearing the matter on Thursday, State public prosecutor A Natarajan vehemently opposed to bail plea, saying spreading of falsehoods about scientific innovations must not be dealt with lightly. The judge then asked Hussain: “What is your educational qualification? How can you claim solar plants would affect humans?” 

‘Blabbering is not free speech’

The judge then reminded the petitioner that "blabbering would not be considered under right to free speech enshrined in the Constitution". He said such messages, being circulated without verification or authenticity, would 'pollute the minds of the public and create panic and unrest.'The judge then told Hussain's lawyer that his bail petition would only be considered if he tenders an apology and circulates the same on social media. The matter has been posted to February 5. 

