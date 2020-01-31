Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus scare: Techie who returned from China admitted to Tiruvannamalai hospital

The software engineer, Vimal, was admitted to the GTMCH on Thursday evening with a cold and cough and was immediately put in the quarantine ward.

Published: 31st January 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Representative image (Photo | AP)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A software engineer, who had recently returned to his native place in the district, has been admitted to the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) with 'upper respiratory infection' symptoms.

Sources said the engineer, Vimal, was admitted to the GTMCH on Thursday evening with a cold and cough and was immediately put in the quarantine ward.

Doctors are keeping a close watch on him.

“Vimal had complained of cold and cough. He has upper respiratory infection syndrome. We are keenly observing him,” Dr MA Shakeel Ahmed, head of the medicine department, told Express on Friday.

“He has been subjected to tests. His medical parameters are normal and he has no fever,” Shakeel Ahmed noted.

Vimal had returned from China, where he was employed as a software engineer, to his native town in Tiruvannamalai before Pongal. A few days ago, he had moved out in cold conditions, contracting a cold and cough, an official of the health department said.

The officer added that since he was down with cold and cough, doctors advised him to get admitted at the GTMCH.

“He has no symptoms of coronavirus infection,” the officer said.

Apart from Vimal, two other men have landed in Tiruvannamalai from China which is devastated by the deadly virus.

The officer said, “We are keeping a close watch on those who have come back from China.”

It may be noted that as many as seven persons had returned from China to their respective homes in neighbouring Vellore and Tirupathur districts recently. One of them is a student of medicine in a Chinese institution. All of them are being closely monitored by health department officers.

