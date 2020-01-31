Home States Tamil Nadu

Laboratory to detect and diagnose sleep disorders inaugrated in Puducherry

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth V-C Dr Subhash Chandra Parija said that inadequate sleep could result in multiple disorders, but awareness about sleep disorders is lacking among people.

A newly inaugurated Sleep Diagnostic and Research Centre in Puducherry

A newly inaugurated Sleep Diagnostic and Research Centre in Puducherry.

PUDUCHERRY: A sleep disorder laboratory named "Christian Guilleminault Centre for Sleep Diagnostics and Research" was inaugurated at Mahatama Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute to detect and diagnose sleep disorders which cause many diseases.

The laboratory, inaugurated during a one-day Continuing Medical Education programme and workshop on "Sleep Apnoeas", organised by the  department of Pulmonary Medicine on Thursday, offers a comprehensive management of sleep disorders with multi-disciplinary services involving the departments of Pulmonary Medicine, ENT and Psychiatry.

Inadequate sleep could result in multiple disorders, but awareness about sleep disorders is lacking among people, said Dr Subhash Chandra Parija, Vice Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, after inaugurating the laboratory in the presence of Dr Hrudananda Mallick, Professor, Department of Physiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and President of Indian Society of Sleep Research.

The diagnosis of sleep disorders goes unnoticed in the country because of scant expertise, and only few centres are available for sleep analysis, said Dr Parija.

This sleep lab has a comfortable environment with personalized patient care by a team of experts. Later in the day witnessed the Continuing Medical Education programme on "Sleep Apnoeas" including a session on “Sleep Physiology - From basics to bedside” 

