Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami opens classrooms, hospital buildings via video conferencing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated classrooms, labs and seminar halls for the higher education department, and operation theatres, maternity and neonatal special ward through video conferencing facility.

The higher education department buildings were constructed in various districts at a total cost of Rs 91.91 crore. This includes classrooms, library etc, for the newly started Arts and Science College at Palladam in Tirupur district (Rs 7.97 crore), new classrooms, two labs at Queen Mary’s College, Chennai (Rs 4.20 crore), incubator centre, entrepreneur centre, effluent treatment plant, additional buildings for mechanisation centre at Periyar University in Salem (Rs 15.24 crore) and many other buildings in different districts.

Meanwhile, the CM also declared open additional buildings for many government hospitals, outpatient and inpatient sections, operation theatres, administrative buildings, etc., constructed at a total cost of Rs 37.45 crore in various districts. Of this, a six-floor maternity and neonatal care special ward in Dindigul government district headquarters hospital has been established at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

Governor, CM pay tributes to Mahatma

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers and officials on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary. They offered floral tributes at the Gandhi statue on Marina. Later, the Governor garlanded the Mahatma’s statue in Raj Bhavan. He and the CM also administered anti-untouchability pledges.

Rs 18-crore neonatal ward

Among other facilities, a six-floor maternity and neonatal care special ward in Dindigul government district headquarters hospital, established at a cost of Rs 18 crore, was also inaugurated.