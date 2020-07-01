STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Another milestone for India as L&T ships major component for ITER

The component, weighing a whopping 650 tonne, will form the top lid of a cryostat equipment that will act as a giant cooler for the reactor.

Published: 01st July 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the industrial sector facing a slump over the Covid crisis, Indian engineers and scientists have crossed a major milestone by completing the construction of an important component of the $25-billion International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) being built in Cadarache, southern France.

The component, weighing a whopping 650 tonne, will form the top lid of a cryostat equipment that will act as a giant cooler for the reactor. The flagging off ceremony of the component was held at Hazira port in Gujarat and was live streamed in social media.  

India, which is among the seven countries funding the ITER programme, is manufacturing the cryostat with the help of L&T. Once completed, this will be the largest stainless-steel, high-vacuum pressure chamber in the world.

ITER is one of the most ambitious energy projects where in 35 nations are collaborating to build the world’s largest tokamak, a magnetic fusion device designed to prove the feasibility of nuclear fusion as a large-scale and carbon-free source of energy.

Anil Parab, executive vice-president and head of heavy engineering, L&T, told Express that initially the work had been stopped during the first lockdown and special permission was sought to complete the work. “We also faced shortages due to the logistics and availability of equipment,” he said. L&T has already delivered the base section and lower cylinder of the cryosat in July 2019 and upper cylinder in March 2020.

Now, the top lid sector is being shipped in nine parts and it will then be assembled in the workshop in France, said Parab. Stating that the project cost was Rs 1,350 crore, Parab said cryostat is like a giant refrigerator to provide cooling to the reactor and will keep temperatures under control. The first of the large structural-support elements — the 1,250-tonne cryostat base — has been positioned in place and the ITER’s massive first-of-a-kind magnets and other components are in final stages and already being shipped to France from other partner countries.

Hydrogen fusion
Fusion reaction, also known as thermo-nuclear reaction, involves fusing of lighter atoms to form a heavier atom. The reaction releases massive amount of energy. Fusion of hydrogen atoms powers the sun and 
other stars

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ITER L&T
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp