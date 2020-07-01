STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial deaths: Can slap murder charges on cops 

Constable’s statement should be recorded by a separate magistrate, says Madurai bench

Published: 01st July 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cops arriving at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday | express

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: There is prima facie evidence to frame murder charges against the Sathankulam policemen in the alleged ‘custodial death’ of two traders - Jeyaraj and his son Beniks- of Sathankulam, said the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. A bench, comprising Justices P N Prakash and B Pugalendhi, which was hearing the suo motu petition filed in connection with the incident, said the constable’s statement should be recorded by a separate magistrate.

The judges further asked the Thoothukudi Collector to give protection to the constable and her family members and grant her leave from duty since she may face threats. While transferring the case to the CB-CID, the bench appointed DSP Anil Kumar as in-charge of the case. The DSP was directed to take over the investigation forthwith, and the judges reminded him that the court would be closely monitoring the probe. Further directions were issued to the DIG Tirunelveli and Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate I among others, to pass on the relevant documents, including preliminary postmortem report to the DSP.

‘Cop fled the spot’
In his report, the judicial magistrate had also complained about the hostility of the police personnel at the station, especially of ADSP D Kumar, DSP C Prathapan and constable Maharajan. The magistrate added that Maharajan was giving contradictory answers to the questions asked by him and he also refused to hand over the evidence — his lathi. Another policeman, who was also asked to hand over his lathi, fled the spot, the magistrate said.

Due to the continued disturbance, the magistrate had to leave the station, he added. This prompted the court to initiate suo-motu contempt proceedings against officials concerned. Additional Advocate General  K Chellapandian, appearing on behalf of the State, submitted that the trio acted so owing to the immense stress on them due to the situation and that they regret the same.

He informed the court that ADSP Kumar and DSP Prathapan were placed on the waiting list and constable Maharajan was transferred. He added that nearly 24 other police personnel of the Sathankulam station were transferred. The move was made in view of the apprehensions of the court in the contempt petition that a fair probe is not possible unless the officials are transferred. Recording the submissions and also granting opportunities to the three cops to file their response to the allegations, the judges adjourned the contempt petition for four weeks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
custodial death Sathankulam custodial deaths
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp