STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone-ravaged Pushpavanam yearns for protection from waves

Pushpavanam in Vedaranyam block of Nagapattinam district was one of the villages worst affected by Cyclone Gaja in November 2018.

Published: 01st July 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Residents of cyclone-ravaged Pushpavanam village have demanded a sand wall to be built along the coastline. This would prevent storm surges from invading their village. They want sand from a water body in the village to be used for the purpose. Over the past few days, villagers have been staging protests demanding the sand wall be built.

Pushpavanam in Vedaranyam block of Nagapattinam district was one of the villages worst affected by Cyclone Gaja in November 2018. A huge storm surge deposited tonnes of marine sludge from the sea into the village. “We lost a lot of sand plains and terrain which stood as a defence against storm surges in the past over the years. We demand the administration relocate the sand excavated from the pond the Rural Development department is desilting and use it to build a sandy terrain wall for our protection,” said Pushpavanam resident S Ilamparuthi.

Pushpavanam is prone to storm surge as it is located close to the sea. The marine sludge deposited several hundred metres into the village during the cyclone took over a year to remove. The sludge can still be found in a few places around the village, including Guinness pond, which is a few metres from the shore.

The Rural Development department is desilting it at a cost of Rs 1 lakh.. “We cultivate crops like groundnut, cashew and grow trees for a living. Conditions are changing due to repeated storm surges over the years. We want the sandy structure to be built with the excavated sand from Guinness pond,” said K Manivannan, a farmer.

“The sandy plains which were once important to us to safeguard against nature were removed without keeping the future in mind a few years ago..Our village paid dearly for this. Land excavations are proving to be more harmful than beneficial. We have been petitioning officials for years now,” said S Gunasekaran, a Pushpavanam native who is a History professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Speaking to TNIE, a block development officer from Vedaranyam said, “We do not mind constructing a sand wall as the villagers are demanding but we do not have sufficient funds for this particular project. Besides, the sand excavated from the pond would not be sufficient to build a sand wall along the length of the coast. We need the sand to strengthen the perimeters of the pond. We would rather propose to the government about  working out a plan to build a wall under MGNREGS.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp