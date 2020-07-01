'No physical offerings allowed': Tamil Nadu gears up to open small places of worship from July 1

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for places of worship in rural areas that are opened for public worship from Wednesday July 1 in most parts of Tamil Nadu.

However, these palces will not be opened in Chennai and districts like Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu, besides Madurai, due to rising COVID-19 cases.

​Places of Worship / Religious Places in Corporations, Municipalities, Town Panchayat areas, and big places of Worship / Religious Places in Village Panchayat limits would remain closed for public worship in these districts.

Only small temples in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs. 10,000/-, small mosques, dargahs, churches, and other religious places will be allowed for public worship from July 1 in all the areas throughout the State, except Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate areas and in Containment zones.

From July 6 in Thiruvallur District - all village panchayats in Poovirundhavalli, Eekadu and Sholavaram blocks, in Chengalpattu District - all Village Panchayats of Kattankulathur Block and in Madurai District - all village Panchayats of Madurai East, Madurai West, and Thiruparankundram Blocks.

Apart from the general instructions, the Tamil Nadu government has issued specific SOPs for temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, Buddhist Vihars, and places of worship for Jains, and Parsis.

For example, offering such as coconut, fruits, flowers, etc., will not be allowed in Hindu temples. Also, no physical offerings like prasad will be allowed in the temples.

For mosques: Ablutions, if any, should be preferably done at home instead of the mosque. The individuals who come to offer prayer to the mosque should bring their own prayer mat and take it back.

For churches: No offerings such as flowers etc., be given to visitors. The use of liturgical booklets and hymnals shall be suspended.

The SOP is issued for religious places based on the SOP issued by the Government of India and also taking in to account the local requirements. The general preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all (workers and visitors) in these places at all times.



Here are a few details:

1. Religious places/places of worship for the public in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside the containment zone will be allowed to open up.

2. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home. Organisations managing the religious institutions to advise accordingly.

3. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in public places. They shall also observe physical distancing of a minimum of six feet at all times when queuing up for entry. Individuals shall avoid physical contact while greeting others.

4. Use of face covers/masks to be mandatory. All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.

5. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and if possible, thermal screening provisions.

6. Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed on the premises.

7. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises - duly following social distancing norms shall be orgainsed. Staggering of visitors be done.

8. Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside in their own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves with adequate hygiene arrangement.

9. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organized.

10. People should wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the premises. Necessary facilities shall be provided for this purpose.

11. Touching of statues/idols / holy books, etc., not to be allowed.

12. Large gatherings/congregation of more than 5 persons continue to remain prohibited.

13. In view of the potential threat of the spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing in groups should not be allowed.

14.. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

15. No physical offerings like prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, etc., to be allowed inside the religious place.

16. Annadanam /Community kitchens/langar etc., at religious places, should follow physical distancing norms while preparing food.

17. Cross ventilation shall be encouraged in all places. For airconditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air-conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 °C, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 percent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

18. CCTV should be installed, as far as possible.

19. Each religious place/place of worship is advised to form a COVID-19 Safety Committee to implement and monitor the guidelines issued by the government.