No respite for Tamil Nadu with 3,882 fresh COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

Chennai alone reported 2,182 cases increasing the city's tally to 60,533. Of the 63 deaths, 42 are from Chennai.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

chennai lockdown

Local residents of Vyasarapadi area seen crossing barricades put up to prevent movement during lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 3,882 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths taking the tally to 94,882 and toll to 1,264 on Wednesday.

Chennai alone reported 2,182 cases increasing the city's tally to 60,533. Of the 63 deaths, 42 are from Chennai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has sanctioned Rs 75.28 crore for oxygen pipeline work in COVID-19 wards. The work will be carried out in 59 government hospitals, said C Vijayabaskar, Health Minister, in a press release.

The 3,882 cases include 75 returnees from other states and countries. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, eight people had no comorbidities.

Two of those who died without comorbidities were brought dead to the Royapettah Government Hospital. One was a 34-year-old man from Chennai whose test sample was taken on 28 June, a day after his death. The patient died due to viral pneumonia.

The other was a 43-year-old man from Chennai. A COVID test sample was taken on 29 June, a day after his death. He also died due to viral pneumonia, the bulletin added.

The deceased were in the age group of 34 to 95 years. Of the 63 deaths, 26 were reported in private hospitals and 37 in government hospitals.

The state also tested 31,521 samples and 30,571 persons. Also, 2,852 were discharged after treatment, the bulletin added.

