STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathankulam custodial deaths: NHRC issues notice to TN DGP, seeks response in six weeks

The Commission also warned that if there was no response to the notice within the stipulated time, it would summon the officials under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993

Published: 01st July 2020 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

A protest staged near the district court in Madurai seeking justice for the alleged custodial deaths at Sathankulam.

A protest staged near the district court in Madurai seeking justice for the alleged custodial deaths at Sathankulam. (File Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In response to the complaints over the custodial deaths of a father-son duo in Thoothukudi, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), Inspector General (IG) of Prisons and Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) and have sought a response within six weeks.

The NHRC's notice comes in response to the complaint of a Bangalore-based resident R Sureshbabu dated June 23. The Commission had also taken cognisance of the representations made by Thoothukudi MP MK Kanimozhi, Special Monitor of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Maja Daruwala and various media reports pertaining to the incident.

In the order dated June 29, the NHRC had called for an inquest, post-mortem examination report, treatment record of the victims, screening report of both the victims at the time of admission in the jail and any other report of inquiry conducted in the matter as well as the Magisterial Enquiry Report.

The Commission also warned that if there was no response to the notice within the stipulated time, it would summon the officials under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

On June 19, two traders P Jeyaraj (59) and his son J Beniks (31) were picked up for questioning by the Santhankulam Police for allegedly violating lockdown rules. As per the police, the duo was held for keeping their mobile accessories shop open beyond permissible hours on June 19 and an FIR was filed against the two on the same day.

They were allegedly brutally thrashed by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. While Beniks fell ill and died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on the morning of June 23. The incident had sparked shockwaves across the country with fresh twists on police tampering with evidence. Meanwhile, the state government had transferred the case to the CBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi custodial deaths Sathankulam custodial deaths TN custodial deaths
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp