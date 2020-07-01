Sathankulam custodial deaths: Will rebuild ties with public, promises new Thoothukudi SP

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Sub-inspectors across the district will be given instructions on do's and don'ts to avoid public-police conflicts, said the new Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, who took charge on Wednesday.

Jeyakumar told The New Indian Express that he intended to take confidence building measures in order to reinforce the public-police relationship. "I will call all the directly recruited Sub-Inspectors in the district for a discussion and instruct them on the do's and don'ts," he said.

In order to rebuild the public-police relationship, frequent meetings with traders associations and other sections of society will be held, so that interactions between them will improve. "Only if frequent meetings are conducted with the public will they feel free to speak out their grievances," he said.

On the present relationship between the public and police, Jeyakumar stated, "We can't become friendly with them all of a sudden. However, it will improve slowly."

As the district witnessed a spike in murders last year, he said that he will check the undetected cases, unlocated cases and long pending cases in all stations and initiate investigations.

Asked about the Sathankulam double custodial death case, Jeyakumar said, "We are not involved in that since it has been handed over to the CB-CID for investigation, but we will provide full cooperation for the probe."

The SP also said that he would focus on protecting law and order and take adequate steps to mitigate traffic congestion and loss of lives on the roads. He would take sufficient measures to maintain a good relationship between the police and public, he reaffirmed.

Earlier, former Thoothukudi SP Arun Balagopalan welcomed Jeyakumar and handed over charge at the district police office.