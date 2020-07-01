Tamil Nadu CM grants Rs 3 lakh each to kin of six workers killed in NLC boiler blast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing deep grief over the death of six workers due to a boiler blast in Unit V of the second thermal power station of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday granted a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families.

He also announced Rs 1 lakh each to those who suffered serious injuries and Rs 50,000 each to those who suffered minor injuries.

The Chief Minister wished the 17 persons who suffered injuries a speedy recovery and directed the Cuddalore district administration to provide the best possible treatment to them.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said on knowing about the accident, he had directed the district administration to rescue the persons who were affected by the boiler blast.

Industries Minister MC Sampath, District Collector CS Sakhamuri and senior police and revenue officials rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations on a war footing.