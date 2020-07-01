Will the 'New scheme of Studies' for Higher Education provide opportunities to the students?

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The 'New scheme of Studies' for Higher Education introduced by the government did not go well with most of the people concerned. Educationists, School heads, teachers' representatives, and representatives of opposition parties, including DMK, MDMK, and Communist parties, condemned the scheme, claiming that there is no need for this new scheme.

'New scheme of Studies'

Directorate of Government Examination passed an order in September 2019, about the 'New scheme of Studies' for Higher Secondary Course for the academic of 2020-21. Under this scheme, English is compulsory and the Class XI students have to select three core subjects from any one group while combining three main subjects from Science or Arts or Vocational streams. The total number of compulsory subjects is five and the total mark is 500. If students want to learn one more core subjects, they can choose. The students should pass in all subjects to get the promotion. As per the government's order, the main aim of the scheme is to reduce the burden on the students and help them focus on their favourite subjects.

Limiting the opportunities of higher Education

President of The Movement of Save School Education V Vasanthi Devi said that the government's decision on the 'New scheme of studies' would limit the students' opportunities to opt for engineering or medicine. The present system helps the students to choose the stream once they pass class XII. Whereas, this scheme will not give any such choice. Suppose, if the students failed to make a suitable choice, they cannot change their decision, she said.

Urged the Government to conduct stakeholders meeting

Tamil Nadu PG Teachers Association State Secretary KPO Suresh told TNIE that the existing system is in place for the past 44 years and there is no need to change it. Explaining, he gave an example -- under this scheme, if students do not choose mathematics as one of their core subjects, they will lose the opportunity of writing entrance examination for engineering. They can appear for NEET but for solving questions on Physics and Chemistry in NEET, knowledge in mathematics is essential.

He further stated that in the art stream, students would lose the opportunities to study history. Also, nearly 75 per cent of government schools do not have teachers for botany and zoology. The new scheme reflects the beginning of 'gurukula' system. The government needs to consult with the parents, teachers, educationalists to analyse the pros and cons of the system before implementing this, he added.

No further announcement

"At present, school heads have been asked to submit Class X students quarterly and half-yearly answer scripts and progress reports. The schools are yet to start admitting Class XI students. We have intimated the students about the 'New scheme of studies'. However, the class X students might not have the maturity to choose the right core subjects. The schools are also yet to receive any guidelines on implementing the new scheme," said Principal of Guhan Matriculation School Sumathi.

Students burden on studies will be reduced

However, Regional Co-ordinator of Forum for Child-Friendly Schools (FCFS) and Headmaster of Dr T Thirugnanam Primary School (government-aided school) K Saravanan welcomed the new scheme. He said that studying three core subjects will help students determine the subjects of higher education. Now, students are studying many subjects in classes XI and XII. This new scheme will give relief to the students and they would be able to focus on their goals, he said. However, the School Education Department should list out the opportunities available in each of the core subjects before starting the class XI admission, he added.

None to check on us, say colleagues of worker down with virus Jayakumar Madala @ Tiruchy Panic gripped a section of residents of Thuraiyur, Uppiliyapuram and Musiri after 16 persons of the 300-plus employees of popular jewellery showroom in Tiruchy tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

On June 22, a worker of the showroom on NSB road tested positive. Over 300 employees were on duty on that day. Although the showroom has been shut and workers placed under home quarantine, the failure to follow norms is posing a challenge to the district administration. The infected worker was staying with 32 co-workers in an accommodation arranged by the showroom management the day before he tested positive.

“There were 303 staffers in the showroom when one of them tested positive. On further testing 16 of his co-workers tested positive. Not all of them have been tested yet. Only those with symptoms have been asked to come for a swab test. Others have been told to home quarantine themselves at their villages. This has put several villages in the taluks of Thuraiyur, Musiri and Uppiliyapuram at risk of contracting infection as there has been no monitoring,” said a health dept official.

Data released by the health department shows three-fold increase in cases in the three blocks in the last one week. As on June 22, the day before the positive case from the showroom, the two taluks had a cumulative positive cases of 9 people. However, by June 29, the cases had risen to 37 with 18 of those recorded only on Monday.

The surge in cases is left workers in quarantine worried. Some of the workers requested the district administration to conduct tests saying it was difficult to isolate themselves in their homes. A worker who was present in the store on June 22 said, “ As soon as the results of the worker came, we were all asked to stay in homes. But it is impossible for us to isolate ourselves as we live in small houses. ”

District Collector S Sivarasu said health department officials were monitoring the condition of the workers in quarantine regularly.