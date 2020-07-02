STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50,000 beds ready in Chennai to quarantine people from densely populated areas: TN minister

According to an official statement, the city has readied 50,000 beds for contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in such areas. Of these, around 10,000 are occupied, the statement said.

Swab test being done for COVID-19 on slum children at Sowcarpet, Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city has 50,000 beds ready to accommodate people living in densely populated areas who would be unable to quarantine themselves at home, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani announced after a review meeting on Thursday.

Further, those who are unable to home quarantine themselves may be admitted and treated in any of the 51 available facilities where about 17,500 people are now undergoing treatment, it said.

The release quoted the minister as saying that 98 NGOs are working in 1,979 slums in the city where around 30 lakh people reside.

So far, about 1.5 crore reusable masks along with 9,31,863 kabasura kudineer packets have been distributed. From the fever camps that have been set up, 7,10,630 people have benefited, he said.

Meanwhile, the minister asked city residents to ensure that there are no blockages in their rainwater harvesting systems and that they are functioning properly since the monsoon is set to begin.

He also asked officials to periodically inspect the rainwater harvesting structures.

The review meeting was also attended by Harmander Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply and Corporation Commissioner G Prakash among others.

