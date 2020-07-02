STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dedicated volunteers ‘focus’ on home-quarantined COVID-19 patients in Chennai

However, they have stopped using this system after it threw up some false alerts. So far, 90 persons were booked for violating quarantine norms. 

Published: 02nd July 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Quarantine Stamp

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the cell phone tracking system proved to be a failure in tracking down locations of people under home quarantine, Chennai city corporation has now assigned dedicated volunteers called ‘Focus’ (Friends of Covid Persons Under Surveillance) to keep a tab on those who are home quarantined and check if they are leaving their homes.

Earlier, the city corporation was using an application to alert Corporation officials and local police whenever a person under home isolation or quarantine was found to move 50 metres or more from their designated area, by tracking their cell phone locations.

However, they have stopped using this system after it threw up some false alerts. So far, 90 persons were booked for violating quarantine norms. 

“In some cases, we found that the patients were discharged from hospitals and would leave for their residences. But the system would track them using the tower nearest to the hospital and alert that he or she is violating norm,” said an official.

Now, after the introduction of ‘Focus’, police personnel’s jobs have become easier.

“The number of people violating quarantine has come down drastically, so we are not going on an overdrive with this,” said a senior official.

“We will now give them a helping hand to buy medicines or provide medical checkups at home. This will prevent them from stepping out and violating quarantine rules,” said a volunteer working in the Pulianthope area.

A total of 3,500 volunteers have been allotted to take care of the needs of those under quarantine and keep them indoors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp