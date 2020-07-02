Sathankulam case: DMK demands inclusion of all accused in FIR, seeks immediate arrests

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged that the names of all those involved in the Sathankulam custodial deaths be included in the FIR and that they should be arrested immediately.

In a press statement, DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday welcomed the efforts of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court due to which the accused were facing the full force of the law.

He said that some members of the Friends of Police volunteers were reportedly involved in the incident and hence they should also be investigated.

He condemned the threats to the Kovilpatti magistrate Bharathidasan, when he went to the Sathankulam police state to conduct a preliminary inquiry following the order of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, as well as the deletion of CCTV footage at the Sathankulam police station

He also slammed the efforts to threaten the woman police constable who testified before the Kovilpatti magistrate and urged that proper protection be given to her and the magistrate.