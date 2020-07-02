STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt considering plea to allow schools, colleges to collect 70 per cent fees in 3 installments

The court was hearing public interest litigation against private schools demanding fees during lockdown.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that several private schools and colleges have submitted representations to the state seeking permission to collect at least 70 per cent of fees in three instalments. The government also said that the state is expected to decide on those representations by July 6.

A division bench comprising justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy adjourned the plea to two weeks. The court was hearing public interest litigation against private schools demanding fees during lockdown. The petitioner had sought action against schools demanding fees from parents during the lockdown.

The counsel representing the state government informed the court that the state government is considering the plea made by the private school and colleges and the decision will be informed by July 6.

The division bench recording the submissions adjourned the plea to two weeks.

The associations representing private schools and colleges had already informed a different bench of the high court that they agreed to collect 70 percent of the fees over installments.

They have argued that the institutions may not be able to pay salaries to the staff. This bench headed by Justice R Mahadevan was hearing a petition filed by the private institutions against the state government's order on the fee collection. In that case, the state government had clarified that it only said the private schools can't force parents to pay the fees, but can collect from those who voluntarily pay.

