Two more AIADMK MLAs test positive for COVID-19, eight TN legislators infected so far

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two more AIADMK MLAs -- N Sathan Prabhakar representing the Paramakudi Assembly constituency and R Kumaraguru representing the Ulundurpet Assembly constituency -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two legislators from the ruling party -- Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan and Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani -- had already tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment.

In the opposition DMK, three MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated. One MLA, K Anbalagan, had succumbed last month.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his social media posts, said that he had telephoned both the party MLAs who tested positive on Thursday and enquired about their health. He wished them a speedy recovery.

Kumaraguru's family members told The New Indian Express that the MLA is being treated at a private hospital in Chennai.