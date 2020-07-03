STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Animal welfare board questions Tamil Nadu govt on 'unreported' bull deaths in Jallikattu

The animal welfare board has raised the question based on a report filed by PETA that six bulls died in this year's Jallikattu event.

Published: 03rd July 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:13 PM

Jallikattu bull Kali Eswara which is believed to have died while attempting to ward off a bunch of drunk men. (Photo | Express)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jallikattu is back in the news. Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has written to Tamil Nadu government on the number of Jallikattu bulls that died during this year's event.

This was following a report submitted by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India that claimed as many as six bulls died.

This is in contrast to the Jallikattu Committee's claim that only one bull died during this year's Jallikattu events in the state.

Jallikattu is a traditional sport in Tamil Nadu conducted in the Pongal festival season. Bulls were made to run through the venue among a crowd of men who would attempt to hold the hump on the bull's back.

After years of allegations that bulls were subjected to cruelty, the event was banned briefly. After massive protests across the state in 2017, the state government issued an ordinance allowing the event to be conducted.

In its recent report, PETA, which has been campaigning against Jallikattu, has submitted photos that shows the bulls being teased with nails and subjected to cruelty during the event.

Based on this report, the AWBI, a statutory body on animal welfare, has raised the questions to the Jallikattu Committee in Tamil Nadu that supervises the events.

In a letter dated June 26, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, AWBI Secretary SK Dutta asked Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Tamil Nadu government and Jallikattu Committee constituted by AWBI to "furnish comments/views on the Jallikattu inspection report received from PeTA at the earliest to the Board for further necessary action."

The letter was addressed to K Ravindran, member secretary and nodal officer of the Jallikattu Committee constituted by AWBI; and the Secretary of  Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Tamil Nadu government.

When contacted, K Gopal, Principal Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, acknowledged, "AWBI has forwarded a copy of the PETA report to us for remarks. The Jallikattu Committee formed by AWBI has critically looked into all the aspects. As per the information made available to us, during the Jallikattu season there was only one death."

PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate has submitted an inspection report along with a video documentary of Jallikattu events this year, which showed bulls were prodded and hit and their tails were twisted to force them toward the "vaadi vaasal'.

Inside the vaadi vaasal, bulls were prodded with metal sticks, sickles and nail-tipped wooden sticks. The participants were seen bitting and yanking to make the bulls run.

Jallikattu Committee report has accounted for only one bull death as against six deaths claimed by PETA due to the mismanaged event.

The committee report, however, had noted that the organisers were not taking adequate measures to prevent harm to the animal and human life. A total of 13 people died.

The board categorically said it has not authorised PETA for conducting the inspection, based on which the organisation has filed the report.

The board has also asked the state government and Jallikattu Committee to clarify the authorisation of PETA to conduct inspection during Jallikattu events.

The legality of the Jallikattu event is pending before the Supreme Court and has been referred to the Constitutional Bench.

