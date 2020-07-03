STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna University staff fear getting back ‘here’

The university staff have expressed concerns over returning to work post intense lockdown, that ends on July 5.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:00 AM

Staff setting up beds at the Covid Care Centre at Anna University on Friday; (inset) a view of the centre | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The patients are brought to the campus everyday. Walking into a campus with isolation wards feels like walking into a lion’s den,” said an assistant professor, working at Guindy campus of Anna University.

The university staff have expressed concerns over returning to work post intense lockdown, that ends on July 5. The varsity buildings have been serving as isolation wards for Covid patients, creating fear and hesitation among the staff. One of the administrative staff said, even though he does not have to go into the buildings used as isolation wards, he fears coming in contact with the ones who have to. “The government has asked us to keep away from containment zones.

Isn’t the varsity a containment zone entirely?” he asked. The varsity, through a circular on Tuesday said, its campuses, offices, and departments coming under containment zones across the State will remain closed until July 5. The circular does not offer a clarity on whether the staff has to report to work afterwards.

Speaking to TNIE, Anna University’s Vice Chancellor MK Surappa said, a decision on the issue will be taken only after considering sufficient transport facilities for teachers to reach campus. “The campus is protected from the buildings being used as isolation wards. But I understand their concern, he said.

