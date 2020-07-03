Chennai Corporation to add more Siddha Covid Care Centres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is set to add more Siddha Covid Care Centres in the coming weeks, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash announced.

Addressing reporters at the Siddha Covid Care centre in Jawahar Engineering College, Commissioner Prakash said discussions with the health department are on and two to three centres will be introduced shortly.

"This includes a 600-bed care centre which will be attached to a government medical college," he said.

On Friday, 30 more people were discharged from the Siddha Care Centre taking the total number of those who were cured and sent home to 539.

"Among those discharged are many symptomatic patients too. Many had headache, throat pain and fever," Prakash said.

A person aged above 90, three people aged above 80 and eleven people aged above 70 too were cured. "More Covid care centres for Indian Medicine treatment will give people good options for treatment," added Prakash.

He said the exclusive Siddha centres will also have allopathic doctors who will be supervising the treatment.

Currently, apart from the Centre at Jawahar College, Siddha treatment is offered at centres in DG Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam and Dr BR Ambedkar College in Vyasarpadi.

'New app'

The city Corporation on Friday also rolled out a new app to aid those in home quarantine.

The app named HQIMS (Home Quarantine and Isolation Management system) will have basic details of people in home quarantine and the duration of their quarantine. These people can also avail daily essentials like groceries using this app.

Once people key in their daily requirements, the FOCUS volunteers assigned for their street will get those products for them.