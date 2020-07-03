STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai Corporation to add more Siddha Covid Care Centres

On Friday, 30 more people were discharged from the Siddha Care Centre taking the total number of those who were cured and sent home to 539. 

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Thirty COVID-19 patients in Chennai have been discharged so far after being treated by Siddha medicine at the Jawahar College Campus.

COVID-19 patients in Chennai were discharged after being treated by Siddha medicine at the Jawahar College Campus. (File Photo | Express))

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is set to add more Siddha Covid Care Centres in the coming weeks, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash announced.

Addressing reporters at the Siddha Covid Care centre in Jawahar Engineering College, Commissioner Prakash said discussions with the health department are on and two to three centres will be introduced shortly.

"This includes a 600-bed care centre which will be attached to a government medical college," he said.

On Friday, 30 more people were discharged from the Siddha Care Centre taking the total number of those who were cured and sent home to 539. 

"Among those discharged are many symptomatic patients too. Many had headache, throat pain and fever," Prakash said.

ALSO READ | Doctor, I am sure you will save me: Chennai medicos haunted by last moments of dying COVID-19 patients

A person aged above 90, three people aged above 80 and eleven people aged above 70 too were cured. "More Covid care centres for Indian Medicine treatment will give people good options for treatment," added Prakash.

He said the exclusive Siddha centres will also have allopathic doctors who will be supervising the treatment.

Currently, apart from the Centre at Jawahar College, Siddha treatment is offered at centres in DG Vaishnav College in Arumbakkam and Dr BR Ambedkar College in Vyasarpadi.

'New app'

The city Corporation on Friday also rolled out a new app to aid those in home quarantine. 

The app named HQIMS (Home Quarantine and Isolation Management system) will have basic details of people in home quarantine and the duration of their quarantine. These people can also avail daily essentials like groceries using this app.

Once people key in their daily requirements, the FOCUS volunteers assigned for their street will get those products for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddha Covid Care Centres Chennai Corporation G Prakash
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp