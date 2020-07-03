STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dressed to kill... the virus

“These clothes are a bit different from Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

‘Viro Veta’ manufactured by Abhinav Fabrics in Karur | Aravind Raj

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Is the paranoia of virus sticking to your dress getting the better of you? Are you one of the hygiene-freaks who washed your daily garments with soaps, detergents, and sanitizers? Well, here’s a slight relief for you - there’s a whole new “Anti-virus outfit” that prevents Covid-19 transmission.

Manufactured by Abhinav Fabrics, a Karur-based textile unit, and launched by doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday, the outfit is the first of its kind in India. While there already exists anti-microbial and anti-bacterial clothing in the market, the manufacturer thought of creating an anti-viral one to help tackle the ongoing pandemic, said P Nallamuthu, the unit’s managing director.

“These clothes are a bit different from Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits. It is a sophisticated one, developed under our brand name “Viro Veta”. We also obtained certification from labs in Mumbai and Chennai, to prove the outfit’s effectiveness against Covid-19,” he said.

The outfit, designed using a chemical substance specially imported from Switzerland, is priced in the range of Rs 1,200-1,600, Nallamuthu said, adding that the dress will last up to 25 washes. “Samples have been sent to the UK and other countries for the outfit’s international approval and recognition. As most hotels in the country have turned into quarantine centres, we have also been producing anti-viral bed sheets and pillow cases,” he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp