Dressed to kill... the virus

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Is the paranoia of virus sticking to your dress getting the better of you? Are you one of the hygiene-freaks who washed your daily garments with soaps, detergents, and sanitizers? Well, here’s a slight relief for you - there’s a whole new “Anti-virus outfit” that prevents Covid-19 transmission.

Manufactured by Abhinav Fabrics, a Karur-based textile unit, and launched by doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday, the outfit is the first of its kind in India. While there already exists anti-microbial and anti-bacterial clothing in the market, the manufacturer thought of creating an anti-viral one to help tackle the ongoing pandemic, said P Nallamuthu, the unit’s managing director.

“These clothes are a bit different from Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits. It is a sophisticated one, developed under our brand name “Viro Veta”. We also obtained certification from labs in Mumbai and Chennai, to prove the outfit’s effectiveness against Covid-19,” he said.

The outfit, designed using a chemical substance specially imported from Switzerland, is priced in the range of Rs 1,200-1,600, Nallamuthu said, adding that the dress will last up to 25 washes. “Samples have been sent to the UK and other countries for the outfit’s international approval and recognition. As most hotels in the country have turned into quarantine centres, we have also been producing anti-viral bed sheets and pillow cases,” he added.

