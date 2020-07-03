Major reshuffle of office bearers in Tamil Nadu BJP; VP Duraisamy becomes state vice president

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major reshuffle of office-bearers in the State unit of the BJP, its president L Murugan announced new appointments at a press meet here.

The appointments include new office bearers to five districts, new state vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, treasurer, presidents of various wings, national general council members, new spokespersons, district observers, and State executive committee members.

The key appointments in the reshuffle are: VP Duraisamy, former deputy general secretary of the DMK who joined the BJP recently has been appointed as State unit's vice president; Vanathi Srinivasan and

Nainar Nagenthran are also appointed as vice presidents.

Actors Madhuvanthi Arun, Gautami, 'Kutti' Padmini and Nameetha, have been appointed as State executive committee members.

Actor Gayathri Raghuram is the new president of Arts and Culture Wing. Tada Periyasamy is appointed as a national executive committee member.

KT Raghavan, Prof R Srinivasan, and Karu Nagararajan have been promoted as State general secretaries while SR Sekar will assume charge as State treasurer. RC Paul Kanagaraj, who joined the BJP recently, has been appointed as Advocates Wing president.

Former AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa who joined the party in February has also been appointed as a national general council member.

Former MLA Pon Vijayaraghavan also became a member of the national general council.

Suba Nagarajan, D Kuppuramu, MS Ramalingam, M Subramanian, C Narasimhan, SK Karvendhan, Thirupathi Narayanan, and K Kanimozhi have been appointed as party's state spokespersons.

