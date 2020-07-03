Now, Chennai residents can directly video call city police commissioner amid lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst the lockdown, the Chennai city police has launched a new initiative allowing city residents to directly video call the city police commissioner and convey their grievances. On its launch day on Friday, 34 people contacted the newly appointed police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, according to the city police.

This initiative aims to help people convey their grievances without venturing out and save themselves from the risk of contracting COVID-19.

"All the complaints registered will be attended by the commissioner and the complaints will be directed to the concerned police station for further inquiry," said a senior police officer. The officer assured that complaints registered will be inquired and action will be taken.

The contact number is 6369100100 and the public is allowed to make the video calls on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 12 noon and 1 pm.

Earlier, the grievances meetings were organised in the city police office and the public could meet the senior officers and convey the issues faced by them. Since the lockdown and travel restrictions, many were unable to travel to the city police office.