STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, Chennai residents can directly video call city police commissioner amid lockdown

The contact number is 6369100100 and the public is allowed to make the video calls on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 12 noon and 1 pm

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst the lockdown, the Chennai city police has launched a new initiative allowing city residents to directly video call the city police commissioner and convey their grievances. On its launch day on Friday, 34 people contacted the newly appointed police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, according to the city police.

This initiative aims to help people convey their grievances without venturing out and save themselves from the risk of contracting COVID-19.

"All the complaints registered will be attended by the commissioner and the complaints will be directed to the concerned police station for further inquiry," said a senior police officer. The officer assured that complaints registered will be inquired and action will be taken.

The contact number is 6369100100 and the public is allowed to make the video calls on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 12 noon and 1 pm.

Earlier, the grievances meetings were organised in the city police office and the public could meet the senior officers and convey the issues faced by them. Since the lockdown and travel restrictions, many were unable to travel to the city police office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp