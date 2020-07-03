Sathankulam custodial deaths: Family, traders welcome arrests, court insists on counselling

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/MADURAI: After days of unrest, agitation, and anger, Sathankulam residents heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday following the predawn arrest of two police officials allegedly involved in the custodial torture and death of the father-son duo P Jeyaraj and J Beniks. Sweets were distributed, crackers were burst, and statements were made welcoming the move.

Jeyaraj’s daughter Persis thanked the judiciary, government, and the CB-CID for the swift action. “On behalf of my family I think magistrate Baratidasan, who uncovered the mystery over the death of my father and brother,” she said while addressing a press meet. “I thank all those who raised their voices against this injustice, cutting across caste and religious lines. I thank all those who considered this as an injustice done to their own family members.” We believe the State government and the High Court will ensure that maximum punishment is delivered to the accused. Such incidents must not happen again.” As the news of the arrests spread, celebrations spilled out on streets across Nedunkulam, Kombankulam, Peikulam, and Udangudi areas of the district.

Meanwhile, S Murugan assumed charge as the south zone inspector general in Madurai on Thursday, and immediately visited Thoothukudi. He assured to extend full cooperation to the CB-CID, which is investigating the case. “So far four policemen have been picked up by the CB-CID. Our investigation patterns have changed to include scientific methods,” he said, adding that the real culprits would not be able to escape. However, he refused to comment on the deletion of CCTV visuals. Murugan also assured to look into the role of volunteers associated with the Friends of Police.

The Thoothukudi SP said the woman police officer who has become a witness in this case has been given one-month leave with pay and provided security. In an interesting turn of events, activists in Coonoor have started protesting against the transfer of additional SP Kumar after the Sathankulam incident to their district. A petition has been submitted to the superintendent of police in Coonoor opposing the transfer.

Cops need counselling

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday observed that the State cannot afford to lose anymore people to violence like Jeyaraj and Beniks. It directed the State government to continue its ‘police wellbeing programme’, launched to give psychological counselling to personnel and their family members, for at least the next five years and ensure there is sufficient funds for it.

Public security can be ensured only if the police force is physically, mentally, and morally strong, observed the bench comprising justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi. They also observed that any form of violence is a product of a sick mind. Deputy Superintendent of Police of CB-CID Anil Kumar, through video communication, briefed the judges on the developments in the inquiry and the arrests made so far.

He stated that the FIR registered against the accused over the duo’s death has been altered to Section 302 (Murder) IPC. Recording the same, the judges granted liberty to DSP to proceed with the examination of clues found in the Sathankulam police station with the help of Forensic Science experts. Recalling a previous direction issued by them to the CJM to inquire into the injuries sustained by one S Raja Singh, an inmate of Kovilpatti Sub-jail, the judges said that the CJM may order police inquiry if required. Earlier, the judges spoke to the eye-witness, a woman head constable of Sathankulam, through audio call and inquired whether she was given adequate police protection.