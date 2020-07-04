STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP elevates Namitha, Gautami

While Gautami says its too early to comment, Namitha is happy with her new role

Published: 04th July 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Namitha

Actress Namitha (Photo | Facebook/NamithaOffl)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BJP seems to be making a tactical shift in its political strategy in Tamil Nadu. In a State that is already known for its ‘personalities-turned-politicians’ — from Karunanidhi to MGR and Jayalalithaa, Vijayakanth to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan — more of them are being given plum posts in the saffron party, way ahead of the Assembly elections. 

Three actresses have been appointed as national general council members of the BJP — Namitha, Kutti Padmini, and Gautami. Actress Gayathri Raghuram, who kept the social media abuzz with controversial statements, returned as the president of Arts & Culture Wing.  

While Gautami said it was too early to comment about the elevation, Namitha, who joined the party last November, said she was happy with the new role and would execute her duties responsibly. Educationist Madhuvanthi Arun, whose social media comments have in the past provoked major debates, has also been appointed as national general council member.   

Meanwhile, VP Duraisamy, Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagenthran, and Karuppu Muruganandham became the vice presidents, while KT Raghavan, Prof R Srinivasan, and Karu Nagararajan were appointed general secretaries. Former AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa has been elevated as a member of the national general council. 

There were rumours that supporters of former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan have been left out. However, senior functionaries dismissed it saying opportunities were being made available for all. Suba Nagarajan, D Kuppuramu, MS Ramalingam, M Subramanian, C Narasimhan, SK Karvendhan, Thirupathi Narayanan, and K Kanimozhi will function as state spokespersons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp