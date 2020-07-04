STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

District Collector orders detailed inquiry on spread of COVID-19 in JIPMER campus

In an order issued on June 2, the Officer of Special Duty (Health) Muralidaran would conduct the inquiry and report back to the Collector in order to devise a mechanism in future.

Published: 04th July 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: District Collector cum District Magistrate T Arun has ordered a detailed inquiry into the spread of COVID-19 in JIPMER campus. This inquiry was necessitated after 20 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in JIPMER campus including health officials despite several preventive measures having been taken.

In an order issued on June 2, the Officer of Special Duty (Health) Muralidaran would conduct the inquiry and report back to the Collector in order to devise a mechanism in future.

A team consisting of a doctor and supporting staff will assist the inquiry officer. The Tahsildar, Taluk Office, Oulgaret would provide assistance to the concerned Village Administrative Office to identify the person and containment areas in JIPMER.

Director JIPMER has been asked to extend necessary cooperation in this regard.

The District Collector also said that with a view to ensuring speedy implementation of the various anti-COVID-19 measures in the Union Territory in keeping with the guidelines of the Centre, vacancies in the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management needed to be filled.  As a part of the measure,  he had ordered filling 16 posts of Village Administrative officers (VAOs) by promoting Village Assistants.

Mandatory quarantine for those entering Puducherry from other states and countries

Besides it is mandatory for all those from other states entering Puducherry as well those who returned back home from abroad to register themselves with nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs), as per an order issued by the District Collector.  Such persons should also remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

The houses where they are staying would also have stickers pasted on the main door for easy identification, he said adding these persons should remain at home and should not come out or move about.

 "If such persons were found moving about, they would be lodged in government-designated quarantine centres and cases would also be booked against them as this was part of the measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
district collector COVID-19 JIPMER
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp