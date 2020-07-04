District Collector orders detailed inquiry on spread of COVID-19 in JIPMER campus

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: District Collector cum District Magistrate T Arun has ordered a detailed inquiry into the spread of COVID-19 in JIPMER campus. This inquiry was necessitated after 20 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in JIPMER campus including health officials despite several preventive measures having been taken.

In an order issued on June 2, the Officer of Special Duty (Health) Muralidaran would conduct the inquiry and report back to the Collector in order to devise a mechanism in future.

A team consisting of a doctor and supporting staff will assist the inquiry officer. The Tahsildar, Taluk Office, Oulgaret would provide assistance to the concerned Village Administrative Office to identify the person and containment areas in JIPMER.

Director JIPMER has been asked to extend necessary cooperation in this regard.

The District Collector also said that with a view to ensuring speedy implementation of the various anti-COVID-19 measures in the Union Territory in keeping with the guidelines of the Centre, vacancies in the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management needed to be filled. As a part of the measure, he had ordered filling 16 posts of Village Administrative officers (VAOs) by promoting Village Assistants.

Mandatory quarantine for those entering Puducherry from other states and countries

Besides it is mandatory for all those from other states entering Puducherry as well those who returned back home from abroad to register themselves with nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs), as per an order issued by the District Collector. Such persons should also remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

The houses where they are staying would also have stickers pasted on the main door for easy identification, he said adding these persons should remain at home and should not come out or move about.

"If such persons were found moving about, they would be lodged in government-designated quarantine centres and cases would also be booked against them as this was part of the measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory," he said.