Tamil Nadu government hospital's helpmate robot 'ZAFI GO' not in use anymore

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The three robots donated by Thanjavur SASTRA Deemed-to-be University to the Covid ward of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on May 14 have fallen into disuse, allege patients and medicos.

Named ZAFI GO, the robots cost Rs 1 lakh each.

They are programmed to serve food and medicines to Covid patients. Trichy-based start-up ‘Propellor Technologies’ designed the robots for doctors and nurses.

The robot has a range of 1,500 metres of radio-controllable system.

A 48-year-old man from Chockalingapuram, who was at the block for Covid treatment until May, said he did not see any robot serving patients.

A GRH doctor, who had worked in at least two shifts in the last couple of months, said she never saw any robot in action.

TNIE’s attempts to identify at least one person who had either seen or benefitted from the robots proved futile, despite conversations with a cross-section of patients and hospital staff.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a GRH worker said, “The reason for disuse could be due to the increasing number of patients.”