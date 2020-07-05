Puducherry reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 43 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the total number of cases to 946 in Puducherry UT.

Releasing this information Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar said that 33 new cases are in Puducherry and 10 in Yanam region. While 15 are male and 28 female. Among them 29 patients are in the age group 18 to 60 years, 11 are below 18 years and three above the age of 60.

Presently 484 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 444 are in Puducherry region (284 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 132 at JIPMER and 24 in COVID care centres,), 19 in Karaikal GH and 13 in Yanam GH, and eight in Mahe GH, two cases each in Cuddalore GH and Villupuram GH.

In all 448 patients have been discharged after recovery including 43 patients on Sunday. So far 14 patients have died

Till now 20186 samples have been tested, of which 188484 have been negative and the test results of 365 are awaited. A total of 442 samples have been tested of which 43 are positive, the infection rate being 9.7 per cent.