14-year-old girl found charred to death at woods in Tamil Nadu's Aadhavathur 

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl who went to answer nature's calls was found charred to death in Aadhavathur on Monday. On information, DIG (Tiruchy Range) Z Annie Vijaya and Tiruchy SP Ziaul Haque rushed to the spot for investigating about the incident

Police sources said the girl was the resident of Aadhvathur village who was studying class 9th in a government school in the locality. According to her parents, the girl who has been playing with her friends had gone into the nearby woods for answering nature's call by mid-noon.

Noticing that her daughter did not return home for more than two hours, her mother went into the woods to find the whereabouts of her daughter by evening. To her shock she found her daughter charred to death in the dense Seemai Karuvelam forest, after which she broke down in agony.

The villagers were simmering with anger following the brutal murder of the girl. Asking the police to immediately arrest the murderers, they did not even allow them to take away the body for the post-mortem and surrounded the ambulance vehicle.

SP Ziaul Haque pacified the angry people by assuring them that they would arrest the murders soon. Only after that, the body was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchy, for autopsy.

Speaking to TNIE, DIG Annie Vijaya said "We have sent the body for post-mortem. Further details could be known only after we get the report. Investigations are underway. Violence against girl children will not be tolerated. Murderers will be found and brought before justice."