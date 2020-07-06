STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

14-year-old girl found charred to death at woods in Tamil Nadu's Aadhavathur 

According to her parents, the girl who has been playing with her friends had gone into the nearby woods for answering nature's call by mid-noon.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers stage a protest seeking justice for the death of a class 9th girl who was found charred to death near Adhavathur in Tiruchy on Monday

Villagers stage a protest seeking justice for the death of a class 9th girl who was found charred to death near Adhavathur in Tiruchy on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl who went to answer nature's calls was found charred to death in Aadhavathur on Monday. On information, DIG (Tiruchy Range) Z Annie Vijaya and Tiruchy SP Ziaul Haque rushed to the spot for investigating about the incident

Police sources said the girl was the resident of Aadhvathur village who was studying class 9th in a government school in the locality. According to her parents, the girl who has been playing with her friends had gone into the nearby woods for answering nature's call by mid-noon.

Noticing that her daughter did not return home for more than two hours, her mother went into the woods to find the whereabouts of her daughter by evening. To her shock she found her daughter charred to death in the dense Seemai Karuvelam forest, after which she broke down in agony. 

The villagers were simmering with anger following the brutal murder of the girl. Asking the police to immediately arrest the murderers, they did not even allow them to take away the body for the post-mortem and surrounded the ambulance vehicle.

SP Ziaul Haque pacified the angry people by assuring them that they would arrest the murders soon. Only after that, the body was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Tiruchy, for autopsy.

Speaking to TNIE, DIG Annie Vijaya said "We have sent the body for post-mortem. Further details could be known only after we get the report. Investigations are underway. Violence against girl children will not be tolerated. Murderers will be found and brought before justice."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruchy girl burnt Aadhavathur Tiruchy police TN girl charred Seemai Karuvelam forest
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp