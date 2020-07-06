Coimbatore gets a new COVID-19 cluster with 34 cases in Ayyappa Nagar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district, which recorded 67 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, got a new cluster at Ayyappa Nagar in Selvampuram with 34 cases.

Following the increase in cases at Chetti Street, the health department mooted a field survey in the vicinity. During the survey, the health staff collected 140 samples from the people who are mostly working in gold making units. According to the media bulletin, the district total infection tally is 802.

In the meantime, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Monday directed the gold workshops functioning in 14 places to remain closed until further orders.

In a press release, the city corporation stated that gold jewellery outlets and workshops at Sullivan Street, Thomas Street, Telugu Street, Sundaram Street, and Big Bazaar Street among others should stay shut from Monday.

ALSO READ| With 104 positive cases, jewellery store on Tiruchy's NSB road becomes COVID-19 hotspot

Similarly, the people living in the 14 places are asked to approach the nearest primary health centre if they exhibit symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). A higher official in the health department said the people at Selvapuram would have contracted the infection as the workplaces are always jam-packed.

"We have declared Selvapuram and the nearby localities as containment zones. The movement of people residing in these areas would be strictly restricted. A door-to-door survey to identify symptomatic patients would be mooted in the containment zones. However, the infected persons in the area were asymptomatic," the official added.

However, the health department sources claimed that as many as 114 people in Ayyappa Nagar and its surrounding vicinity are infected. The result would be declared in the subsequent days once their second samples are tested positive for the virus, said sources.

On Monday, nearly 60 asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients (40 men and 20 women) from ESI Hospital have been shifted to Covid Care Center set up at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex. The patients were safely transported in a bus, sources added.