Coronavirus cases in Puducherry cross 1,000; CM to hold meeting with private hospitals

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry UT crossed the 1000 mark of people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

Releasing this information Minister of Health Malladi Krishna Rao said that 62 new cases are in Puducherry and one each in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam region. Among them, 36 are male and 29 female, 46 within the age group 18 to 60 years, 11 below 18 years and 8 above the age of 60.

Presently, 515 persons are undergoing treatment of which 483 are in Puducherry region (328 at IGMCRI, 122 at JIPMER and 31 at COVID care centres), 9 in Karaikal GH,14 in Yanam GH, 9 in Mahe GH, and 2 in Villupuram GH.

In all, 480 patients have been discharged after recovery including 32 on Monday. So far 14 patients have succumbed.

20778 samples have been tested so far of which 19324 have returned negative results for 432 are awaited.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said out of the 502 sample tests conducted yesterday, 65 were positive which is 12.9 per cent. The minister charged that the Lt.Governor is confusing the people by giving incorrect data of COVID 19 patients here on her twitter handle. The details are provided officially for test results from 10 AM to 10 AM every day, he said.

He had apprised the chief minister about the necessity to introduce a total lock down here on Sundays due to overcrowding in fish and meat stalls and a decision will be taken after talks with the chief secretary. Sundays are like festivals here and people are not following social distancing, he added.

Rao said that a meeting of the private medical college representatives have been called this evening and the chief minister will talk to them on the issue of bed allocation for COVID-19 patients in their institutions. This comes after some private institutions have been to start COVID care centres and admit COVID positive patients.

