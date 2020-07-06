STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus cases in Puducherry cross 1,000; CM to hold meeting with private hospitals

Releasing this information Minister of Health Malladi Krishna Rao said that 62 new cases are in Puducherry and one each in Karaikal, Mahe and  Yanam region.

Published: 06th July 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women awaiting COVID-19 checkup at Indra Gandhi Medical college in Puducherry. (Photo.| EPS/ G Pattabi Raman)

Pregnant women awaiting COVID-19 checkup at Indra Gandhi Medical college in Puducherry. (Photo.| EPS/ G Pattabi Raman)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry UT crossed the 1000 mark of Cursmore people testing positive in the last 24 ho.

Releasing this information Minister of Health Malladi Krishna Rao said that 62 new cases are in Puducherry and one each in Karaikal, Mahe and  Yanam region. Among them, 36 are male and 29 female,  46  within the age group 18 to 60 years, 11 below 18 years and 8  above the age of 60.

Presently, 515  persons are undergoing treatment of which 483 are in Puducherry region (328 at IGMCRI, 122 at JIPMER and 31 at COVID care centres), 9 in Karaikal GH,14 in Yanam GH, 9 in Mahe GH, and 2 in Villupuram GH.  

In all, 480  patients have been discharged after recovery including 32 on Monday. So far 14 patients have succumbed.

20778 samples have been tested so far of which 19324  have returned negative results for 432 are awaited. 

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said out of the 502 sample tests conducted yesterday, 65 were positive which is 12.9 per cent. The minister charged that the Lt.Governor is confusing the people by giving incorrect data of COVID 19 patients here on her twitter handle. The details are provided officially for test results from 10 AM to 10 AM every day, he said.

He had apprised the chief minister about the necessity to introduce a total lock down here on Sundays due to overcrowding in fish and meat stalls and a decision will be taken after talks with the chief secretary. Sundays are like festivals here and people are not following social distancing, he added.

Rao said that a meeting of the private medical college representatives have been called this evening and the chief minister will talk to them on the issue of bed allocation for COVID-19 patients in their institutions. This comes after some private institutions have been to start COVID care centres and admit COVID positive patients.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry coronavirus Puducherry IGMCRI
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp