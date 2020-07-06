STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four TN private labs excluded from CM insurance scheme over sudden increase in COVID-19 tests

"The decision was taken based on a report from the United India Insurance Company Limited which pointed out the sudden increase in testing of samples," said a health official

Published: 06th July 2020 04:19 PM

coronavirus

A man awaits people at a swab testing facility. (Photo| PTI)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four private laboratories, approved by the ICMR to conduct RT-PCR tests, were debarred from claiming the testing amount under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

Although the labs can test samples, they will not be permitted to claim the testing amount. In a recent notification, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP) project director Ajay Yadav said the number of testing samples increased rapidly in the four labs in a short span of the period under the insurance scheme.

Similarly, an enquiry committee has been formed based on the instructions of the Principal Secretary of Health Department to examine and enquire into this matter.

The notification debars four private labs from doing RT-PCR testing for CMCHIS beneficiaries throughout the state, said a health department official, adding the labs would now charge Rs 3,000 per test.

The private labs in Coimbatore had been testing samples for the last two months after the government labs faced an overload of COVID-19 samples.

"The decision was taken based on a report from the United India Insurance Company Limited which pointed out the sudden increase in testing of samples," said the official.

When contacted, a spokesperson of a private lab claimed they have not increased the testing of samples suddenly, adding that they have been maintaining a proper record of tests.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said the matter is being investigated by a committee. "Until the committee comes up with a report, the four labs cannot claim an amount under the insurance scheme," Ramesh added.

He said, "The testing lab at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital would not face an overload due to this. It has a capacity to run 1,500 to 1,800 samples a day."

