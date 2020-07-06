STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Friends of Police involved in custodial death had no authorised IDs'

The relatives of Jeyaraj and Beniks have been demanding to slap murder charges on the volunteers who “tortured the deceased in police custody” at Sathankulam station on June 19.

Published: 06th July 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Friends of Police (FoP) volunteers allegedly involved in the custodial death of the father-son duo did not have authorised identity cards, if sources are to be believed. It is also said that they were roped in for distributing government welfare assistance to the public.

Even as the CB-CID Inspector General of Police K Shankar said that the role of the FoPs needed to be investigated, the volunteers who are suspected to have been involved in the case are now absconding. The CB-CID sleuths have launched a manhunt for them.

Meanwhile, the FoP state authorities vehemently denied the ‘role’ of FoPs in the Sathankulam incident. "The volunteers in question have neither been registered as FoP members nor attended any training session or given FoP identity cards," said an official statement.

The relatives of Jeyaraj and Beniks have been demanding to slap murder charges on the volunteers who “tortured the deceased in police custody” at Sathankulam station on June 19. It is to be noted that the presence of volunteers at the Sathankulam police station to assist the police personnel on torturing the suspects was confirmed by the eye witnesses.

A suspect, who was inquired by the then Inspector Srithar and Sub-Inspector Ragu Ganesh, told TNIE that both policemen asked two such volunteers to hold his hands and legs while beating.

Petitions by Jeyaraj’s widow Selvarani have a mention of four volunteers. Similarly, the complaint lodged by Sudalai Vadivu (65) against SI Ragu Ganesh had also mentioned that volunteers attacked her son Mahendran. According to Sudalai, his son was illegally detained. Mahendran died of severe head injuries on June 13.

According to official sources privy to the investigation, the names of volunteers mentioned in the petition of Selvarani are not in the list of Friends of Police (FoP) available with them. But, their names are found in the Covid volunteers list and they have volunteer identity cards, sources added.

"The sleuths are checking the veracity of the statements of the women police who witnessed the incidents by scrutinising the recovered CCTV camera footage," the source said, adding that further course of investigation will proceed only after gathering solid evidence.

According to the district administration, over 2,000 persons were given volunteer passes in April to supply essentials to the public in containment zones. Some of the volunteers helped deliver tokens for deserving family card holders to avoid crowds at ration shops for collecting the government's `1,000 relief.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar told TNIE that there were over 500 FoPs in the district and that he did not want to comment as the Sathankulam case is being investigated by CB-CID.

An auto-rickshaw driver, who had served for 15 years as FoP, told TNIE that he welcomes the move to restrict the use of FoPs for now. "We had earned good as well as bad reputation in the society," he said. Recalling his experience, he said at times police personnel include their names as witnesses and put them in a fix.

The CB-CID sleuths so far arrested five policemen, including the inspector and sub inspectors, in connection with the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and J Beniks.

Even as involvement of FoPs and volunteers during police investigations is being widely criticised, Tirunelveli DIG Praveen Kumar Abinapu suspended FOP services in four southern districts -- Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
custodial death Friends of Police FoP CB-CID
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp