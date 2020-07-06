Kin of youth from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam, murdered in Malaysia, want his body back

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The family members of a youth who was killed in Malaysia last week has requested the government to bring back his body to Nagapattinam.

21-year-old A Ajith from Karuvelankadai in Nagapattinam district was working as an accountant in a company in Seremban city in Malaysia since 2018. On July 1, his roommates had allegedly demanded money from him in an inebriated state and as he refused had attacked him with sharp objects leaving him dead.

Ajith 's father D Amalraj told TNIE, "We last spoke to him on June 30 evening. We learnt that he was murdered within a few hours. We are deeply anguished and we request the government and the district administration to bring back his body."

According to Ajith's employers who spoke to the family, Ajith was staying with a few coworkers from Myanmar. The coworkers had allegedly demanded some money from him in an inebriated state around 3 am on July 1.

Since Ajith was his company's accountant, he refused. Then, the roommates assaulted Ajith with sharp objects, killed him and took off with the money. Ajith's family believes his remains are kept in a mortuary in a hospital near Kaula Lumpur.

Ajith had completed Class 11. His family lives in Melathittacheri village in Nagapattinam district. His father D Amalraj is a farmer and his mother Kannagi is a homemaker. Ajith has a brother named Aravinth and a sister named Abinaya. Ajith had gone to work to Malaysia in September 2018. He was working in a car wash company in Seremban city. The family says he was an accountant in the company.

Ajith's uncle D Murugesh said, "Ajith had gone to Malaysia to financially support his family. We request to bring his mortal remains soon." Nagapattinam district administration officials said they communicated with the Ministry of External Affairs through the Tamil Nadu government regarding this.