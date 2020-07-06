STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kin of youth from Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam, murdered in Malaysia, want his body back

On July 1, A Ajith's roommates had allegedly demanded money from him in an inebriated state and as he refused had attacked him with sharp objects leaving him dead.

Published: 06th July 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

21-year-old A Ajith from Karuvelankadai in Nagapattinam district

21-year-old A Ajith from Karuvelankadai in Nagapattinam district (Photo| EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The family members of a youth who was killed in Malaysia last week has requested the government to bring back his body to Nagapattinam.

21-year-old A Ajith from Karuvelankadai in Nagapattinam district was working as an accountant in a company in Seremban city in Malaysia since 2018.  On July 1, his roommates had allegedly demanded money from him in an inebriated state and as he refused had attacked him with sharp objects leaving him dead.

Ajith 's father D Amalraj told TNIE, "We last spoke to him on June 30 evening. We learnt that he was murdered within a few hours. We are deeply anguished and we request the government and the district administration to bring back his body."

According to Ajith's employers who spoke to the family, Ajith was staying with a few coworkers from Myanmar. The coworkers had allegedly demanded some money from him in an inebriated state around 3 am on July 1.

Since Ajith was his company's accountant, he refused. Then, the roommates assaulted Ajith with sharp objects, killed him and took off with the money. Ajith's family believes his remains are kept in a mortuary in a hospital near Kaula Lumpur.

Ajith had completed Class 11. His family lives in Melathittacheri village in Nagapattinam district. His father D Amalraj is a farmer and his mother Kannagi is a homemaker. Ajith has a brother named Aravinth and a sister named Abinaya. Ajith had gone to work to Malaysia in September 2018. He was working in a car wash company in Seremban city. The family says he was an accountant in the company. 

Ajith's uncle D Murugesh said, "Ajith had gone to Malaysia to financially support his family. We request to bring his mortal remains soon."  Nagapattinam district administration officials said they communicated with the Ministry of External Affairs through the Tamil Nadu government regarding this. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagapattinam youth Malaysia Malaysia Tamil murder Malaysia youth murder A Ajith
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp