Madurai to adopt Chennai-like micro-plan strategy to fight COVID: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan interacted with COVID-19 patients lodged at the COVID Care Centre in Tamil Nadu Agriculture University where they expressed concern over social stigmatisation.

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Street-level micro-plans would be executed across Madurai district to identify and contain the rising spread of COVID-19, told Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan while addressing media persons at the office of Madurai Corporation on Monday. 

During the media briefing, quoting his interaction with COVID-19 patients lodged at the COVID Care Centre in Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) where they expressed concern over social stigmatisation, he appealed to the public not to ostracise COVID-19 patients. 

"Akin to the strategy adopted in Chennai, based on the directions of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the district administration has been now told to adopt street-level micro-plans in order to identify and contain the spread of infection. Accordingly, the number of fever camps organised in the district are to increased. While only persons showing two or three symptoms were tested during the fever camps as per previous protocol, the district administration has now been instructed to test everyone exhibiting even one of the symptoms," he mentioned. 

Radhakrishnan further said that in Madurai district, 1,477 beds have had been set up at exclusive COVID-19 hospitals (government and private hospitals combined), 859 beds at COVID-19 Health Centres while 465 persons are under home isolation. 

Answering a query on under reporting of COVID-19 deaths, he reiterated that the State has no intention of concealing COVID-19 deaths. "Even deaths of persons who die due to cardiac arrests but posthumously test positive for COVID-19 or deaths of COVID-19 patients due to suicide are accounted as COVID-19 deaths only," he added. 

