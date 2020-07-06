Sathankulam custodial deaths effect: Puducherry police told to follow SC guidelines on arrests

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of the Sathankulam custodial deaths of a father and son duo, Puducherry police has issued a standing order directing its personnel on the abhorrence of "custodial violence" and strict compliance to directives of the Supreme Court with regard to pre-arrest, arrest and post-arrest of a suspected person.

A detailed instruction on the procedure and methodology to be followed post arrest as well as procedure to be followed for arrest has been issued by the SP (Headquarters) Nallam Krishnaraya Babu .

The arrest in cognizable cases could be considered justified in grave offences like murder, dacoity, robbery, rape and others, as well as in cases where the suspect is a habitual offender who unless arrested is likely to commit similar or further offences.

Further if the suspect is given to violent behaviour, the suspect requires to be prevented from destroying evidence or interfering with witnesses or warning other suspects who have not been arrested yet could be arrested..

Except in heinous crimes or in these conditions, an arrest must be avoided if a police officer issues notice to the person to attend a police station and not leave the station without permission. Even in cases of forcible resistance to arrest, minimum force to overcome such resistance should be used.

The guidelines to be followed for arrest has also been elaborated in the order.