Shifting COVID-19 patient from Coimbatore's ESI Hospital to CMCH sparks 'infection' fears

Highly placed sources alleged that the infected person, in his 50s, had refused to take a designated `108' ambulance from ESI Hospital but came to CMCH in his car.

Published: 06th July 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The shifting of Covid-19 positive patient from ESI Hospital to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for dialysis has stirred controversy on Saturday. As the centre lacks a dialysis facility, the referral was made from ESI Hospital.

However, the sources indicated the possibilities of other patients in CMCH contracting the infection due to the presence of a positive patient in the ward.

According to the sources, the infected person is a CMCH admin staff, who has comorbidity conditions. While he was undergoing treatment in a city-based private hospital, his samples were collected for the Covid test that rendered a positive result on Saturday.

He was admitted to ESI Hospital on the same day. The doctors at the ESI Hospital, after diagnosing the elevated renal parameters, referred him to CMCH.

The patient was admitted to the Intensive Medical Care Unit (IMCU) at Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) facility in CMCH, said sources.

A CMCH doctor who wishes to stay anonymous said, "The positive patient came to CMCH in his car as he refused to board the specified `108' ambulance. Initially, a few health care workers resisted from providing treatment to a positive patient fearing others may contract the virus as well. But, the higher authorities directed that he be treated here."

Sources suggested the positive patient could have been admitted to a private facility under the comprehensive health insurance scheme.

Efforts to reach CMCH Dean P Kalidas for a comment in this regard went in vain.

When contacted, ESI Hospital Dean A Nirmala claimed the patient was shifted to CMCH in a '108' ambulance. She said, "The patient would also be given Covid based treatment at CMCH. He shall be referred back to ESI Hospital after the renal parameters are brought under control."

