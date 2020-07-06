STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Why the sudden volte-face, Minister for Revenue Udhayakumar asks DMK propaganda secretary A Raja

He recalled various instances when DMK had demanded a CBI probe and why this sudden volte face from Raja.

Published: 06th July 2020 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar on Sunday slammed DMK propaganda secretary A Raja for his comments against CBI probe into the alleged custodial deaths in Sathankulam. He wondered whether Raja had sought permission from his party high command before his comment.

Udhayakumar was speaking to reporters in Madurai after attending a government event. He said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had clearly stated that the case will be handed over to the CBI after getting concurrence from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

He recalled various instances when DMK had demanded a CBI probe and why this sudden volte face from Raja. He recalled repeated demands by DMK for a CBI probe into the gutka scam. Udhayakumar said while a government order has been issued for a CBI probe, the CB-CID is investigating the case until CBI takes over to ensure there is no delay in the investigation.

He reiterated that the government is acting on 'war footing' in the case. On Friends of Police, Udhayakumar said a policy decision will be taken by the Chief Minister soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Udhayakumar Udhayakumar slams A Raja DMK
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp