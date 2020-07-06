Why the sudden volte-face, Minister for Revenue Udhayakumar asks DMK propaganda secretary A Raja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar on Sunday slammed DMK propaganda secretary A Raja for his comments against CBI probe into the alleged custodial deaths in Sathankulam. He wondered whether Raja had sought permission from his party high command before his comment.

Udhayakumar was speaking to reporters in Madurai after attending a government event. He said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had clearly stated that the case will be handed over to the CBI after getting concurrence from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

He recalled various instances when DMK had demanded a CBI probe and why this sudden volte face from Raja. He recalled repeated demands by DMK for a CBI probe into the gutka scam. Udhayakumar said while a government order has been issued for a CBI probe, the CB-CID is investigating the case until CBI takes over to ensure there is no delay in the investigation.

He reiterated that the government is acting on 'war footing' in the case. On Friends of Police, Udhayakumar said a policy decision will be taken by the Chief Minister soon.