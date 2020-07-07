STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 field survey commences at Ayyappa Nagar hotspot in Coimbatore

Asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients at Covid Care Centre set up at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore.

Asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients at Covid Care Centre set up at Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore. (Photo | Express)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The door-to-door survey is in full swing at the surrounding of Ayyappa Nagar in Selvapuram, which is currently a hotspot, to identify Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) symptoms among the people. 

On Monday, as many as 34 people in the locality were tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to Covid Care Centre set up at Codissia Trade Fair Complex as they were asymptomatic. 

The remaining samples collected from the locals are under the testing process, said official sources, hinting the cluster would report more positive cases in the coming days. 

With a densely populated area, the vicinity of Ayyappa Nagar houses a number of gold manufacturing units and small scale jewellery outlets. The officials said the people work jam-packed in the units, which could have been the reason for the sudden spike in positive cases from the location. 

A higher official of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) said, "The field survey would screen the body temperature of all the people residing in the locality. In the case of ILI or SARI symptoms, the person concerned shall be asked to undergo home quarantine until their RT-PCR test results arrive. The health staff would also distribute vitamin-c and zinc tablets, sachets of kabasura kudeneer (herbal concoction) to boost the immunity."

When contacted, the Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, "Only asymptomatic patients are admitted to COVID Care Centre as they rarely need medical attention. We have organised this centre in such a way that the patients would find walking space, watch films projected in a big screen when bore. The privacy of each patient shall not be disturbed."

As on Tuesday, CCC houses as many as 115 asymptomatic patients including 17 women.
 

