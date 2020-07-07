STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fear of NSB road turning into a cluster becomes true

Fears that NSB road was a cluster waiting to explode became true as over hundred persons who were contacts of one jewellery store employee have tested positive.

Published: 07th July 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Fears that NSB road was a cluster waiting to explode became true as over hundred persons who were contacts of one jewellery store employee have tested positive. TNIE, a week ago, published the concerns voiced by residents of Thuraiyur and Musiri from where a large number of people worked in that store.

A worker of the jewellery showroom on NSB road tested positive on June 22. With as many as 303 workers on duty and 32 out of them sharing accommodation with the worker, there was widespread concern that the store could become a hot spot. This turned out to be true as a total of 104 people related to the jewellery store and contacts have tested positive. Almost all of them hail from villages in two taluks of Thuraiyur and Musiri.

A senior official from the district administration said," From the one worker, the virus has spread to at least 104 people till now. Initially we thought that a massive spread would not happen as the patient was isolated immediately. But, over the course of next one week, the contact history has been rising and more people are testing positive."

Reportedly, case load in the two taluks increased by 10 times in 13 days. On June 22, the two taluks had a total of 10. However, by July 05, a total of 108 cases were recorded. Of these, 104 are related to the jewellery store.

"We are monitoring the workers and their contacts. Positive cases are admitted in MGMGH, and non-positive cases are placed under home quarantine," said an official from the Thuraiyur Taluk.

It is to be also noted that all co-workers were not initially tested as soon one worker turned positive. Following an outcry and public demand swab tests were taken for as many as 249 workers only on July 1. The store remains closed for two weeks now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSB road
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp