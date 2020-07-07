Fear of NSB road turning into a cluster becomes true

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Fears that NSB road was a cluster waiting to explode became true as over hundred persons who were contacts of one jewellery store employee have tested positive. TNIE, a week ago, published the concerns voiced by residents of Thuraiyur and Musiri from where a large number of people worked in that store.

A worker of the jewellery showroom on NSB road tested positive on June 22. With as many as 303 workers on duty and 32 out of them sharing accommodation with the worker, there was widespread concern that the store could become a hot spot. This turned out to be true as a total of 104 people related to the jewellery store and contacts have tested positive. Almost all of them hail from villages in two taluks of Thuraiyur and Musiri.

A senior official from the district administration said," From the one worker, the virus has spread to at least 104 people till now. Initially we thought that a massive spread would not happen as the patient was isolated immediately. But, over the course of next one week, the contact history has been rising and more people are testing positive."

Reportedly, case load in the two taluks increased by 10 times in 13 days. On June 22, the two taluks had a total of 10. However, by July 05, a total of 108 cases were recorded. Of these, 104 are related to the jewellery store.

"We are monitoring the workers and their contacts. Positive cases are admitted in MGMGH, and non-positive cases are placed under home quarantine," said an official from the Thuraiyur Taluk.

It is to be also noted that all co-workers were not initially tested as soon one worker turned positive. Following an outcry and public demand swab tests were taken for as many as 249 workers only on July 1. The store remains closed for two weeks now.