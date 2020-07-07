Kovalam beach near Chennai to get coveted Blue Flag certification by next year

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the pandemic and prolonged lockdown restrictions, developmental work is going on at a brisk pace in Kovalam beach on the East Coast Road in Chennai's neighbouring Chengalpattu district.

The beach has been cleaned and solar panels are being installed as part of the Blue Flag certification process. Under the guidance of the Department of Environment, the Beach Management Committee (BMC) headed by Chengalpattu collector is monitoring and carrying out the work.

Jayanti Murali, Director, Department of Environment, told The New Indian Express that, if everything goes according to plan, Kovalam beach can create history by becoming the state's first Blue Flag certified beach.

KC Karuppanan, Minister of Environment, told the legislative assembly in March that Kovalam beach has been chosen to be developed, as per the principles of Blue Flag Beach programme in Tamil Nadu, as a pilot project.

Jayanti said periodical water monitoring is being carried out. "The water quality is generally good in Kovalam, but now with limited footfall of people due to coronavirus, the beach and coastal waters are saved from pollution. In fact, the pandemic has fast-tracked the whole process. Workers have carried out the clean-up and installation work has commenced without much disturbance. Work on pollution abatement and safety surveillance has commenced since January this year under the Beam Environment and Aesthetic Management System (BEAMS), which is a national component of Integrated Coastal Zone Management Plan (ICZMP) Phase-II," she said.

She said the Union Environment Ministry has already issued orders permitting the Tamil Nadu government to install structures and facilities in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area subject to maintaining a minimum distance of 10 metres from the High Tide Line (HTL).

Various infrastructure facilities will be set up at Kovalam shortly, including grey water treatment plant, solar power plant, solid waste management plant, purified drinking water facility, pathway/jogging track, bio toilets for men and women, outdoor fitness, bamboo seating bench and watch towers.

The Union Environment Ministry last year has announced a programme for Blue Flag certification for 13 beaches in the country. This certification is accorded by an international agency “Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark” based on 33 stringent criteria. It is an eco-tourism model endeavouring to provide the tourists/beach goers clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities/amenities, safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area.

What is Blue Flag certification?

1. Blue Flag certification for beaches and marinas is run by the international agency Foundation for Environment Education (FEE).

2. Blue Flag has become a truly global programme with an ever increasing number of countries participating in it.

3. FEE's Blue Flag criteria include standards for quality, safety, environmental education and information.

4. The beach must comply with 33 Blue Flag criteria in order to get the recognition. It is an indicator of high environmental and quality standards.

List of 13 pilot beaches that have been identified for the certification

Ghoghla Beach (Diu), Shivrajpur beach (Gujarat), Bhogave (Maharashtra), Padubidri and Kasarkod (Karnataka), Kappad beach (Kerala), Kovalam beach (Tamil Nadu), Eden beach (Pondicherry), Rushikonda beach (Andhra Pradesh), Miramar beach (Goa), Golden beach (Odisha), Radhanagar beach (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) and Bangaram beach (Lakshadweep).