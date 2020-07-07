Mysurpa can cure COVID-19? Believe it or not, this Coimbatore shop claims so

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin are currently underway, a famous sweet stall at Chinniyampalayam in Coimbatore has come out with a public announcement that the viral infection can be cured in a day by eating their herbal Mysurpa.

It also claimed to have received good feedback for the herbal Mysurpa from people in Chinniyampalayam and Vellalore. COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms could get the sweet free of cost, it added.

The shop even declared that it's ready to share the product formula with the central government.

However, the advertisement did not go down well with officials as the health department has now launched an inquiry.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told The New Indian Express that he is aware of the matter, adding that the advertisement claiming to be a remedy for COVID-19 could mislead the public.

He said, "This is a clear violation of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. At a time when the state government is sensitising the public about the measures to contain the virus spread, this advertisement could deceive people."

Ramesh said they have asked the food safety department to inquire into the matter. Efforts to get a response from the shop owner proved futile as our calls went unanswered.