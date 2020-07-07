STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mysurpa can cure COVID-19? Believe it or not, this Coimbatore shop claims so

However, the advertisement did not go down well with officials as the health department has now launched an inquiry

Published: 07th July 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin are currently underway, a famous sweet stall at Chinniyampalayam in Coimbatore has come out with a public announcement that the viral infection can be cured in a day by eating their herbal Mysurpa.

It also claimed to have received good feedback for the herbal Mysurpa from people in Chinniyampalayam and Vellalore. COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms could get the sweet free of cost, it added.

The shop even declared that it's ready to share the product formula with the central government.

However, the advertisement did not go down well with officials as the health department has now launched an inquiry.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told The New Indian Express that he is aware of the matter, adding that the advertisement claiming to be a remedy for COVID-19 could mislead the public.

He said, "This is a clear violation of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. At a time when the state government is sensitising the public about the measures to contain the virus spread, this advertisement could deceive people."

Ramesh said they have asked the food safety department to inquire into the matter. Efforts to get a response from the shop owner proved futile as our calls went unanswered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Mysurpa
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp