Yes, COVID-19 is on the loose but don't confuse it with allergy symptoms, say doctors

There is a lack of awareness about allergies in India, rue doctors. Lack of awareness on the subject often leads to misdiagnosis, in turn, causing patients not receiving timely and accurate treatment.

Published: 07th July 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

sneeze, cough

For representational purposes. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The advent of COVID has made people suspect all symptoms to be of the virus. Even a small sneeze, and people start worrying. People with respiratory allergies especially, tend to confuse the symptoms of their allergy with those of COVID. Doctors say it is important to distinguish between symptoms of allergy and COVID. As all Influenza like illness (ILI)  patients are being tested for COVID, it is pertinent to understand the difference.

There is a lack of awareness about allergies in India, rue doctors. Lack of awareness on the subject often leads to misdiagnosis, in turn, causing patients not receiving timely and accurate treatment. "Allergic rhinitis at an early age can lead to asthma as the person grows older. If a person reacts to an allergen like dust mites, pollen, cockroaches, andsome food items, it might be because of an allergy. There are treatments available for allergies and must not be ignored," said Dr VV Varadarajan, Director Paediatrics, Rainbow Children's Hospital.

There are two types of respiratory allergies- that of the upper respiratory tract and lower respiratory tract. "Upper respiratory tract allergies are allergic rhinitis and sinusitis. The symptoms of these include a runny nose and sneezing. The most predominant lower respiratory tract allergy is called asthma. The symptoms include chest tightness, breathlessness and cough. Allergies are common during monsoon and winter," said Dr V Sendhil, a pulmonologist in Tiruchy.

With people being confined at home, indoor pollution is rampant with use of air-conditioners, increased exposure to carpets, rugs and others, which can cause allergies. "There are two kinds of respiratory allergens - indoor and outdoor. Dust mites and pollen are some of the causes for allergies. People must visit a doctor if they have symptoms of allergy. However, there is no relation between COVID and allergic bronchitis. Patients with allergies are not more susceptible to COVID, as per data so far," said Dr R Narasimhan, Chairman, Respiratory Research Foundation of India.

While cold, runny nose and sore throat are common to both, fever is not a symptom of allergy. "People with allergy are not prone to COVID. While loss of smell is a feature in both COVID and allergies, loss of taste is a symptom only of COVID,"said  Varadarajan.

If you get symptoms in a short duration, like within a week, it may be ILI or COVID. Allergies usually are aggravated by exposure to dust or other irritants.

They follow the same pattern as you may have experienced last year. "If your symptoms occur over a long period, follow seasonal variations and occurs every year in the same period, it is an allergy. If it occurs in less than a week and you have fever, it may be ILI or COVID," said Sendhil.

If you have any of the above mentioned symptoms and are unsure, please visit the doctor.

