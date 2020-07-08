COVID-19 special? Aavin launches 'immunity-boosting' spiced buttermilk for Rs 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state-owned Aavin launched five new milk products including spiced buttermilk on Wednesday. The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the products at the Secretariat for public sale in the presence of ministers and officials.

“Unlike regular buttermilk, the newly introduced buttermilk is blended with ginger, lemon, basil, pepper, cumin, asafoetida, curry leaves, coriander and salt to boost immunity and keep the consumers

healthy,” said a statement from Aavin which is also known as Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (TCMPF).

A 200 ml bottle of spiced buttermilk will be sold for Rs 15. Aavin presently sells lassi and probiotic lassi through its outlets.

In addition, two brands of lassi made of chocolate and mango were also launched. Each pack of 200 ml bottles would be priced at Rs 23.

Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk in flexi packs was also introduced. The milk is processed at high temperature which will remain unspoiled up to 90 days at room temperature. A 500 ml packet will be sold for Rs 30. The milk packet contains 4.5 per cent of fat and 8.5 percent protein.

In order to cater to the growing demand for high fat milk in hotels and tea shops, Aavin also launched ‘Tea mate’ milk for Rs 60 per litre. “The milk contains 9 percent of protein and 6.5 per cent of fat. The milk packets will be useful for making tea and coffee at tea shops,” added the statement.