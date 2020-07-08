STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lt Governor Kiran Bedi warns shopkeepers of prosecution if they don't follow COVID-19 norms

In a WhatsApp post, the LG said COVID control rooms are reporting laxity on the part of shopkeepers

Published: 08th July 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that shops and factories are the main source of COVID-19, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday warned shopkeepers of prosecution if they fail to follow the prescribed guidelines in their business establishments.

In a WhatsApp post, the LG said COVID control rooms are reporting laxity on the part of shopkeepers. “Shopkeepers have to cooperate, they cannot continue to spread, we are balancing life and livelihood,” she said. "If one shopkeeper spreads the virus, the whole street and area get affected. Business of others also get affected due to the negligence of one or two shops," she said.

If any shopkeepers are found to be negligent, they will be prosecuted or will have to give an explanation and the shops will be closed for half a day under the Disaster Management Act, said Bedi. All shopkeepers must observe sanitation on their premises, maintain social distancing and queueing. Everybody is wearing masks now but social distancing and hygiene are lacking, she added.

Market associations must play their role and municipalities, LAD, municipal commissioners and inspectors should supervise and participate in the prevention of COVID 19, otherwise if it spreads in the community, everyone will become more vulnerable, she added.

She also urged people, particularly labour clusters, sanitary workers and those in malls and factories, to adopt the guidelines of masks, social distancing and sanitation and protect themselves.

Bedi stressed on the need to check the rise in cases on a war footing as every day over 70 cases are reported in Puducherry.

The Lt Governor said, "We do not want prosecution, but want compliance. Anybody who does not comply will have to be prosecuted for his own self-protection and the protection of society. We need to be ready before Tamil Nadu started opening up,” adding that as neighbours, there is a need to be supportive of each other and both have to be healthy. 100 percent prosecution means 100 percent compliance, she added.

