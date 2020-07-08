STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao accuses LG Kiran Bedi of draining UT's finances

According to Rao, the expenditure of Raj Nivas has doubled after Bedi assumed charge as Lieutenant Governor in May 2016.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao (L) and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao (L) and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao charged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of incurring additional expenditure, putting a strain on the finances of the Union Territory. According to Rao, the expenditure of Raj Nivas has doubled after Kiran Bedi assumed charge as Lt Governor in May 2016.

"The expenditure which was hovering at just around 3 crores from 2010 and  Rs 3,27,24,751 in 2015-2016 has risen to Rs 6,19,11,979 in 2019-2020," said Rao presenting an RTI copy from Raj Nivas .

The minister said that by engaging a retired IAS officer as her OSD and getting his services extended further, instead of appointing a present one, the salary of more than one lakh per month to him is causing a huge strain.

As the post of the Secretary to the Lt Governor has been kept vacant to avail services of OSD , there is no representation of the Lt Governor's secretary in cabinet meetings, since an OSD is not authorized to participate for he/she is not a government official. "Are any of the 23 IAS officers posted in Puducherry not qualified to hold the post of Secretary? Why is there an additional expenditure?" asked Malladi Krishna Rao.

Further Raj Nivas has been incurring additional expenditure towards the salary of personnel appointed for the  publicity of Lt Governor and posting on social media. "No other Lt Governors in the past have made such expenditures and have stuck to the personnel of Raj Nivas PRO office and Department of Information and Publicity," he said.

Releasing another RTI data from the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) Rao further alleged that Volvo buses of PRTC were used by Raj Nivas on six occasions during 2018 to 2019 for field visits by cancelling their regular operation on the routes they serve.

"This was on oral instruction from Lt Governor’s office and was not on hire basis,"  he said quoting  the RTI reply. "The Corporation is already struggling to pay salary to its staff as the Lt Governor had mandated that Corporations have to run on their own income. Now PRTC  not only lost its  earnings but also made additional expenditure," he added .

He alleged that some officials in Raj Nivas were illegally raising funds through donations in cash and kind and sought a CBI probe into it.

Reacting to Tao's allegations, LG Kiran Bedi said that no God fearing person would say all that the minister  has said.  "However all this does not cause any distraction at all in the determination of Raj Nivas in serving Puducherry with utmost integrity and commitment", said Bedi.

On the other hand, she  requested the minister that at this time of crisis, one should remain focused on ensuring life and livelihood for the people of Puducherry as his first priority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malladi Krishna Rao Kiran Bedi Puducherry Raj Nivas Puducherry Road Transport Corporation Puducherry LG expenditure
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp