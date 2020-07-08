STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathankulam custodial death case: Tamil Nadu CB-CID arrests five more cops

The arrests come even as the CBI has registered two cases and a team is set to visit Thoothukudi and take over the investigation.

Published: 08th July 2020 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:08 AM

Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, the key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up.

Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (File photo| EPS)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The CB-CID sleuths, late Wednesday night, arrested five more police personnel, including a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) in connection to the deaths of traders P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks while in custody.

The arrests come even as the CBI has registered two cases and a team is set to visit Thoothukudi and take over the investigation. With this, as many as 10 police personnel have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

According to IG (CB-CID)  K Shankar, the five cops arrested on Wednesday are SSI Paldurai, head constable Samadurai, constables Vail Muthu, Chelladurai and Thomas. Shankar said that the accused had held down the victims while they were being beaten at the Sathankulam police station on June 19. They have been booked under Sections 302, 201, 342 r/w 107 of the IPC. 

ALSO READ | Would Jeyaraj and Beniks be alive if Sathankulam police's caste bias had been checked?

All five of the cops were questioned through the day before being arrested late in the night. They were taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital and are being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Thoothukudi court campus for remand.

Earlier CB-CID arrested inspector Srithar, sub-inspectors P Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan, head constable M Muthuraj and constable S Murugan. They were imprisoned at district prison at Perurani, and later shifted to Madurai central prison.

