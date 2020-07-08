STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sathankulam custodial deaths: CBI team proceeds to Kovilpatti to launch probe

Five police personnel, including an inspector, were arrested in connection with the alleged custodial torture of the duo at Sathankulam police station

Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, the key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up.

Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, the key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has constituted a team to probe the deaths of a father-son duo in police custody in Sathankulam in Tuticorin district.

A CBI spokesman said the team has proceeded to Kovilpatti where the FIR has been filed for investigation.

The CBI took over the Sathankulam custodial deaths case after the Centre gave its nod to the central agency. Five police personnel, including an inspector, were arrested in connection with the alleged custodial torture of the duo at Sathankulam police station.

On June 19, P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Beniks (31) were picked up for questioning by police in Tuticorin's Sathankulam for allegedly violating lockdown rules. As per the police, the duo was held for keeping their mobile accessories shop open beyond permissible hours on June 19. An FIR was filed against the two on June 19.

They were allegedly brutally thrashed by the police while in custody, leading to their deaths. While Beniks fell ill and died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22, his father died on the morning of June 23.

The spokesman said the CBI has taken over the investigation of two cases registered vide Crime No. 649 of 2020 at Police Station Kovilpatti East and Crime No. 650 of 2020 at Police Station Kovilpatti East (Tamil Nadu).

Earlier, the state passed a government order on June 29 wherein it decided to accept the request of the Director General of Police to transfer the custodial death cases registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station under Section 176 (1-A) (i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for investigation by CBI by issuing a notification under section 6 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 to facilitate a free and fair investigation.

A notification to this effect was been passed wherein the governor accorded his consent to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of Tamil Nadu to investigate the cases registered in Kovilpatti East Police Station under Section 176 (1-A) (i) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Central Act 2 of 1974).

